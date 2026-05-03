Mixed results in DART votes reshape North Texas transit footprint after May 2 elections

Voters across three North Texas communities delivered split decisions on whether to remain part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit on Saturday, setting the stage for changes to the agency's footprint and transit services in the region.

Addison, Highland Park and University Park residents had to choose whether to continue DART membership or to withdraw, reflecting ongoing concerns about rising costs, ridership levels and the value of the one-cent sales tax that funds the system. Voters in Addison and University Park elected to maintain DART membership, but Highland Park voters voted against remaining part of the system.

Under state law, cities can only hold an election to leave DART once every six years. Where voters approve withdrawal, the transit agency is required to discontinue services within those municipalities once the election results are officially canvassed.

Residents in those areas would still be able to access DART services outside city limits.

Addison's history with DART and the transit services it provides

Addison has been a member of DART since the agency's creation in 1983, contributing a one-cent sales and use tax to support regional transit.

From 1984 through 2025, the town has contributed more than $400.5 million to the system, including about $17.6 million in fiscal year 2025, according to the town's website. DART currently provides Addison with bus routes, access to the Silver Line commuter rail and paratransit services.

Highland Park's decades-long DART membership

Highland Park had also been part of DART since 1983, dedicating one cent of its local sales tax, the maximum allowed under state law for transit, to the agency.

Since joining, the town has contributed more than $114 million in sales tax revenue to DART, according to the town's website. Its participation has supported access to regional transit services as part of the broader North Texas system.

University Park's limited DART service and ridership trends

University Park has been a DART member city since 1983 and has contributed more than $125 million to the system since 1984, including roughly $7.3 million annually in recent years.

Despite those contributions, transit service within the city is limited. There is one bus route along Preston Road and no light rail stations, according to the city's website. DART reported 46,359 total rides in University Park in fiscal year 2025, accounting for a small share of overall system ridership.

City leaders pointed to the gap between contributions and service levels as part of the broader discussion leading up to the election.

Regional debate over DART's future continues

The mixed election results highlight broader concerns among member cities about funding equity, governance and ridership across the DART system, which currently serves 13 municipalities in North Texas.

As some communities prepare to maintain the status quo and others move toward withdrawal, transit leaders and local officials are expected to navigate the next phase of service adjustments, financial obligations and potential alternatives for riders across the region.