DART releases body cam footage after fatal police shooting of 17‑year‑old near Victory Station

DART released footage on Wednesday, three days after its police force fatally shot a 17‑year‑old who officers say pointed a rifle at them during a foot chase near Victory Station.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Victory Park Avenue, near the American Airlines Center.

According to DART, a witness at 5:08 p.m. used a DART app to report a male in white pants and a blue puffer jacket at Victory Station, allegedly armed with a long gun and trying to hide it.

At 5:18 p.m., DART officers arrived and spotted a male matching the description. The suspect ran from officers and entered a culvert beside the railroad tracks.

Officers say teen pointed rifle

During the foot chase, the suspect turned and pointed a rifle at officers, DART said. Officers fired at him, and he hid behind a concrete platform in the culvert. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, he did not comply. Officers fired additional rounds, striking him, according to DART.

Officers then moved in, arrested the teen, and began first aid. He was transported to Parkland Hospital and pronounced dead. At the family's request, DART identified him only as K.B., the agency said.

Resident video shows aftermath

Initial video released Sunday by a nearby resident showed officers running along the light‑rail tracks toward a person, and one officer kicking away what appears to be a gun from the individual on the ground.

Photos sent to CBS Texas show paramedics treating the person who was shot.

Service halted during investigation

In its original statement, DART said no officers or bystanders were injured. Train service through Victory Station was halted, and a bus bridge was put in place to move passengers.

At DART's request, the Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit is conducting an independent investigation.