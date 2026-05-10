Investigation underway after DART police involved in shooting near Victory Park Station, according to DART officials

A shooting involving DART police officers on Sunday evening is under investigation, DART officials confirm.

In a statement from DART, they confirm the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In a video taken by someone who lives nearby, you can see officers running towards a person along the light rail tracks, not far from the Victory Park station. In the same video, you can see one of the officers kick what appears to be a gun away from the person who was on the ground.

Photos also sent to CBS Texas show paramedics assisting the person.

The official statement from DART says "DART PD was involved an officer-involved shooting at Victory Station at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 10. No officers or bystanders were injured. No train traffic is moving through Victory Station and a bus bridge has been established."

CBS Texas is following this story and more updates will be provided as they become available.