DART releases video of fatal police shooting after days of silence Newly released DART police video shows officers confronting a 17‑year‑old armed suspect at Victory Station in Dallas, three days after the agency declined to answer repeated questions about the incident. The footage captures officers shouting “shots fired” as they engage the teen, who was later taken to a hospital and died. The release includes blurred portions of the suspect’s weapon, and dispatch audio reveals the initial call reporting a male with a long gun near the station. The video comes amid scrutiny over the long gap between the shooting and DART’s public response.