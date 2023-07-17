Dangerous heat returns this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heads up! Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Meteorologists have issued Weather Alerts for the dangerous heat today and Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110° or higher. This warning includes Dallas and Tarrant Counties.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for parts of North Texas until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110° in several communities. This advisory includes Collin and Denton Counties.

Protect yourself from the heat! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks while outdoors.

As for our sky conditions, it will be sunny today. Actual high temperatures will be around 104°. Today is also an Ozone Action Day. Limit your time outdoors and consider carpooling.

On Tuesday, we'll see continued sunshine and heat. High temperatures will be around 106°. Again, feels-like temperatures could be as high as 110° or higher in several locations.

Weather alerts could be extended into Wednesday. Highs will be around 105°. It will feel even hotter. We'll see sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will have highs in the triple digits under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slide toward North Texas this weekend, giving way to more clouds, isolated storms and slightly "cooler" weather.

High temperatures will sink into the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.