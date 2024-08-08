Dangerous heat prompts weather alerts for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Extreme heat is possible Thursday in North Texas and the First Alert Meteorologist Team issued a weather alert through the evening hours. Parts of North Texas could see the high temperature reach 107 degrees with "feels-like" temperatures near 105 degrees or higher.

As a result of the dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of North Texas with four counties under an excessive heat warning.

Make sure to hydrate early and often, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning if possible. Check on elderly neighbors and ensure that any outdoor pets have fresh water and a shaded area to stay cool.

Here are some of the signs to look for as far as heat illnesses are concerned:

High pressure is still in charge Thursday and as a result, there will be sunny skies and baking heat across the southern plains. In fact, 10 states are under heat alerts Thursday including a lot of Texas and Oklahoma. With the ridge axis close by, high temperatures across North Texas are in the triple digits.

There is some relief in the forecast from the dangerous heat in the form of a weak cold front late Thursday night into Friday.

The rain chances are minimal across North Texas but we will take any we can get since there are more areas reporting abnormally dry conditions across parts of North Texas.

The weak front drops our temps into the 90s for the weekend before the high pressure builds back into the region and temperatures soar back to the triple digits all of next week.

The other weather headline is Tropical Storm Debby making a second landfall around 1 a.m. in the Bulls Bay, South Carolina area. Debby continues its track inland and the catastrophic flooding continues. During the past five days, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia have seen between 13"- 17" of rain.

