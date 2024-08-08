Watch CBS News
Local News

Dangerous heat prompts weather alerts for North Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Hot, calm day ahead for North Texans
Hot, calm day ahead for North Texans 02:38

NORTH TEXASExtreme heat is possible Thursday in North Texas and the First Alert Meteorologist Team issued a weather alert through the evening hours. Parts of North Texas could see the high temperature reach 107 degrees with "feels-like" temperatures near 105 degrees or higher.

As a result of the dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of North Texas with four counties under an excessive heat warning.

wx1.png
CBS News Texas

Make sure to hydrate early and often, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning if possible. Check on elderly neighbors and ensure that any outdoor pets have fresh water and a shaded area to stay cool. 

Here are some of the signs to look for as far as heat illnesses are concerned:

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

High pressure is still in charge Thursday and as a result, there will be sunny skies and baking heat across the southern plains. In fact, 10 states are under heat alerts Thursday including a lot of Texas and Oklahoma. With the ridge axis close by, high temperatures across North Texas are in the triple digits.

wx3.png
CBS News Texas

There is some relief in the forecast from the dangerous heat in the form of a weak cold front late Thursday night into Friday.  

wx4.png
CBS News Texas
wx5.png
CBS News Texas

The rain chances are minimal across North Texas but we will take any we can get since there are more areas reporting abnormally dry conditions across parts of North Texas.

wx6.png
CBS News Texas
wx7.png
CBS News Texas

The weak front drops our temps into the 90s for the weekend before the high pressure builds back into the region and temperatures soar back to the triple digits all of next week.

wx8.png
CBS News Texas

The other weather headline is Tropical Storm Debby making a second landfall around 1 a.m. in the Bulls Bay, South Carolina area. Debby continues its track inland and the catastrophic flooding continues. During the past five days, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia have seen between 13"- 17" of rain.

wx9.png
CBS News Texas
wx10.png
CBS News Texas
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.