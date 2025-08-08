Heat advisory continues in North Texas as "feels-like" temperatures reach up to 109 degrees

North Texans will likely have the hottest afternoon of the week on Friday.

Temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth could reach 100 degrees or a little less with increased moisture.

The heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Friday for "feels-like" temperatures reaching up to 109 degrees and it may be extended into Saturday.

CBS News Texas

For the kids already back in school today, plan for a warm and muggy morning and hot afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures remain seasonal next week in the mid to upper 90s with a few more clouds.

Isolated storms could return early next week.

CBS News Texas