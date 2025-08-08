Watch CBS News
Heat advisory continues in North Texas as "feels-like" temperatures reach up to 109 degrees

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Dangerous heat ushers North Texans into the weekend
Dangerous heat ushers North Texans into the weekend 02:45

North Texans will likely have the hottest afternoon of the week on Friday. 

Temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth could reach 100 degrees or a little less with increased moisture.

The heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. Friday for "feels-like" temperatures reaching up to 109 degrees and it may be extended into Saturday.

download.png
CBS News Texas

For the kids already back in school today, plan for a warm and muggy morning and hot afternoon.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

Temperatures remain seasonal next week in the mid to upper 90s with a few more clouds.

Isolated storms could return early next week.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

