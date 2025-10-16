Dallas woman arrested after viral video shows beating of stray dog; search for injured animal continues

Dallas Police arrested a woman who may be responsible for beating a stray dog outside her home in front of distraught neighbors who caught the incident on camera.

Exclusive video shows Dallas police officers handcuffing a woman and taking her away from a home on Cloverbrook Lane in Southeast Dallas.

Exclusive: woman at the center of an animal cruelty investigation in Dallas has been arrested. Search continues for missing injured stray dog pic.twitter.com/1kVp3LbK8t — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 16, 2025

That home is where someone was seen last Saturday repeatedly striking a dog with an object that neighbors documented on video.

The dog, which was wailing and lying on the ground, is believed to be a stray that was wandering the neighborhood. Witnesses were able to briefly care for the injured dog before it left the area.

Thursday, officers broke down the front door of the home in an effort to serve a search warrant, but no one was inside. Hours later, CBS News Texas tried to talk to a woman outside the home, who did not respond to questions.

DPD confirmed that an arrest has been made, but says more information will be released later.

Search for abused stray dog continues

It's been five days since the dog was last seen.

While some of those still searching are motivated by the $500 reward, most say they can't just sleep at night knowing the injured animal could be somewhere alone and hurting.

"I'm going to look for blood," said Jery Chaney. "Blood spots on the ground. The dog was clearly bleeding from the face."

Jeri and Debra Chaney came from Desoto to join several other animal welfare activists who are searching for the stray dog they've nicknamed Rocky.

"I'm a retired paramedic, so I've always got hope," Jery Chaney said. "And the thing you want is for a person or an animal to live. Now, if the animal has broken bones, it could probably be disabled somewhere."

Wednesday night, drones with heat-seeking cameras were used, but only detected wildlife around the neighborhood.

On Thursday, search dogs will be brought in as the effort to find Rocky intensifies.