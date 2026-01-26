Several ATVs towed, 1 arrested after calls over street racing, reckless driving in Dallas, police say

One man is facing charges, and nearly a dozen ATVs have been impounded after Dallas police responded to multiple scenes involving street racing and reckless driving in the winter weather.

Now, the department is warning drivers to stay off the roads as hazardous conditions continue under an extreme cold warning.

DPD said on Sunday, its Street Racing Task Force and patrol officers responded to Deep Ellum just before 2:30 p.m., after receiving multiple calls about ATVs racing, reckless driving and intersections being blocked.

Man arrested after being witnessed doing donuts

When officers arrived, they witnessed a white Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly and performing donuts at an intersection near 2600 Elm Street and the 400 block of North Good Latimer Expressway. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Eber Rosario Soto, had a child in the car with him during the incident.

Rosario Soto was arrested and charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence, unlawful carrying of a weapon and reckless driving, police said. He was later booked into the Dallas County jail.

ATVs impounded for illegal activity

About an hour later, the task force and officer responded to another call concerning ATVs in the 200 block of July Alley. Police said seven ATVs were found illegally parked in the area and did not have license plates. They were all impounded.

Officers received additional calls about racing in the 800 block of South Riverfront. When officers arrived at that scene, three ATVs were towed for being unregistered and transported to the Dallas Police Auto Pound.

"While our officers are working around the clock responding to hazardous winter weather, choosing to street race is not just reckless, it's dangerous and irresponsible. This behavior puts lives at risk and will not be tolerated in Dallas," Dallas Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux said in a statement.

DPD said it will continue to address any calls about reckless driving that puts the safety of residents at risk as the department works to reduce traffic hazards across the city.

