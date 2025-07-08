Take two: Dallas Wings move Aug. 1 game against Indiana Fever to American Airlines Center

Let's do it all over again! The Dallas Wings have officially moved their Aug. 1 game against the Indiana Fever to the American Airlines Center in Dallas for a second time, after the record-breaking attendance for their first match-up of the season last month.

Hopefully, we'll get to enjoy the much-anticipated Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark matchup this time around. Clark has been out the last few weeks with a groin injury. If Clark returns this week from the injury that has sidelined her the past five games, the first meeting with Bueckers could come Sunday, July 13, at Indianapolis.

The Wings and Fever played in front of a star-studded crowd of 20,409 on June 27 at the AAC, establishing a franchise regular-season record for Dallas and becoming just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of more than 20,000 fans.

Included in the crowd were nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks, star Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the Mavericks last month.

The game also drew over one million television viewers.

In that game, the Wings started a little shaky against the Caitlin-less Fever, but picked things up right before the second half.

Bueckers sparked a rally by beating the first-half buzzer with a long 3-pointer after a steal and finished with 27 points despite a cold start from the field.

The Wings took a lead in the fourth quarter after trailing by 23 in the first half, but couldn't overcome 26% shooting in the first 10 minutes. Ultimately, Indiana held on to a 94-86 victory over Dallas.

The Wings are looking to avenge that loss in front of another 20,000-plus crowd.

The Wings normally play at the 7,000-seat College Park Center on the Texas-Arlington campus, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas. The Wings, who relocated from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016, are planning to move into a renovated arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas in the next year or two.

Tickets for the Aug. 1 matchup go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 11. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Wings-Fever when it was scheduled at College Park Center will be refunded. Season ticket members and those who purchased group tickets will have their tickets relocated to a comparable location at the AAC, the organization said in a news release.