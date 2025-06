Caitlin Clark out, Paige Bueckers takes spotlight in sold-out Wings-Fever game The much-anticipated WNBA rookie showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers is on hold, as Clark will miss her second straight game due to a groin injury. Despite her absence, excitement remains high for the Dallas Wings’ first game at the American Airlines Center, where Bueckers—this year’s No. 1 pick—continues to impress in her rookie season before a sold-out crowd of nearly 20,000 fans.