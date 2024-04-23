Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Wings sell out season ticket memberships for the 1st time ever

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON - Fort the first time ever, the Dallas Wings have sold out their season ticket memberships.

The WNBA team says there's now a waitlist for season tickets. It includes benefits like presale access to 2024 WNBA playoff games and discounted tickets to other 2024 regular-season games.

Season ticket memberships account for almost 40% of the 6,251 seats inside the College Park Center in Arlington, the team says. 

Single-game tickets went on sale last Thursday, which included the May 3 preseason game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The team says there has been an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220%, including over a 1,200% increase in individual ticket sales revenue.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 7:25 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.