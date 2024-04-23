Dallas Wings sell out season ticket memberships for the 1st time ever

ARLINGTON - Fort the first time ever, the Dallas Wings have sold out their season ticket memberships.

The WNBA team says there's now a waitlist for season tickets. It includes benefits like presale access to 2024 WNBA playoff games and discounted tickets to other 2024 regular-season games.

Season ticket memberships account for almost 40% of the 6,251 seats inside the College Park Center in Arlington, the team says.

Single-game tickets went on sale last Thursday, which included the May 3 preseason game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The team says there has been an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220%, including over a 1,200% increase in individual ticket sales revenue.