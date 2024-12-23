Dallas Wings name Chris Koclanes as new head coach, have No. 1 overall WNBA pick in 2025

NORTH TEXAS – Fresh from garnering the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, the Dallas Wings now have a new leader.

Chris Koclanes, known as a defensive and player development master, has been named the Wings' next head coach.

Currently an assistant coach at the University of Southern California, Koclanes is replacing Latricia Trammell, who was dismissed in October after compiling a 31-49 record over two seasons. The Wings finished 9-31 last season.

Curt Miller, the Wings' executive vice president and general manager, applauded Koclanes for his leadership, communication and basketball IQ.

"Throughout our extensive search and interview process, Chris continued to rise to the top and check the boxes of our important pillars," Miller said in a news release. "He is a servant leader who places a high value on connection, collaboration, and a positive and consistent communication style with all those he coaches.

"Chris is a fantastic teacher of the game and has an outstanding basketball IQ. He is committed to player development and has a forward-thinking and innovative mind for the game. He is a tireless worker with a foundation built through preparation.

"In addition to his proven on-court skill, Chris possesses values that align perfectly with the Dallas Wings, including a shared focus on positively impacting the community and developing our players off the court."

Miller touted the "many incredible things" on the Wings' horizon, including a new arena, state-of-the-art practice facility and its selection of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

"... We are confident Chris is the right person to lead this team into a new era of Dallas Wings basketball," Miller said.

Koclanes has previous WNBA experience with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Connecticut Sun.

"I look forward to partnering with our ownership, front office, and players to create a sustainable championship culture that is felt on and off the floor, and in the community," Koclanes said in the release. "I'm excited to support and empower the women of this league as we continue to elevate the WNBA to new heights."

He kicked off his career in basketball operations and video coordination at William & Mary and St. Joseph's.

A formal news conference announcing Koclanes is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Reunion Tower in Dallas.