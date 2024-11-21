Dallas Wings season tickets for 2025 are already sold out

ARLINGTON – The Dallas Wings announced Thursday morning that season ticket memberships for the 2025 season have sold out in record time, after going on sale at the end of August.

The team's first time selling out season ticket memberships was for the 2024 season, but it did not happen until April, five months later.

Just under half of College Park Center's 6,251 seats are dedicated to season tickets, with the remainder available for single-game sales, according to the Wings. The team now has a waitlist for fans still interested in season ticket memberships. The 2025 season could also be their last in Arlington, after agreeing to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Auditorium starting in 2026.

Interest in women's basketball and the WNBA has exploded in the past year. Stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese grabbed headlines as they ended their dominant college careers this past spring and quickly transitioned to the WNBA's summer season.

Clark led the turnaround of her Indiana Fever from one of the worst teams in 2023 to making the playoffs in 2024, earning her the Rookie of the Year award. Reese, who led LSU to the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in 2023, won the WNBA rebounding crown in her rookie season, averaging 13.1 per game with the Chicago Sky before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

The Wings will look to ride another star rookie to success in 2025. They won the WNBA draft lottery earlier this week and are widely expected to draft UConn All-American Paige Bueckers with the top pick in April's draft.