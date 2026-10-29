Chances for showers return across North Texas and continue into Halloween ahead of strong cold front

Thursday begins milder and more humid. Clouds will build throughout the day, with a chance of showers moving in by late afternoon.

Rain chances rise to 50% Thursday night as rounds of showers move in. DFW may see some showers early Friday and, at the bare minimum, wet roadways to start the morning.

Rounds of showers are likely to break by midday into early Friday afternoon, and another round of rain will move in late afternoon, continuing overnight into Halloween.

While Halloween won't be a washout, there will be rounds of showers for the first half of the day into early afternoon. A shower or two may linger into the early evening, but the steadiest rain will likely move out by then.

Plan for an isolated 20% chance of showers into the early evening on Halloween, with drier conditions on Sunday. Highs rise back up to the 80° mark on Sunday and Monday ahead of the next strong cold front.

As of now, the First Alert Weather Team is watching Monday night into Tuesday, as a cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms. Timing will likely change, and it's still too soon to talk about impacts, but it's something to monitor.

The weather turns cooler by the middle of next week with highs in the lower 70s!