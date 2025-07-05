Spotty showers, storms to move across North Texas, bringing slightly cooler temperatures

It was an active Fourth of July, and the unsettled weather pattern is expected for the rest of the holiday weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth.

The good news is that the cloud cover has and will keep temperatures cooler than average. Also, there was a measurable amount of rainfall in one of the driest months of the year.

The showers and storms led to an accumulation of 0.25" to an inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Unfortunately, it rained on a lot of parades, and this holiday weekend, there is a potential for more rain, which will put a damper on any outdoor festivities.

Saturday, the heaviest rain will be expected across DFW and to the southwest into Central Texas, where dozens have been killed in floodwaters.

Storm probabilities remain in the forecast Sunday through mid-week.

A ridge of high pressure will gradually build across the Desert Southwest and move east towards the Plains by the end of next week. This will influence our weather pattern by bringing drier and warmer conditions. It will feel like summer once again next weekend!