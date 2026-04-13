Storm chances rise this week, bring possible high winds and hail to North Texas

Monday starts warm and breezy, with temperatures mainly in the upper 60s. Any showers or storms are well southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but a few sprinkles may be possible.

As the day progresses, expect clouds to give way to some sunshine by Monday afternoon. The day will be mostly dry with only a small 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.

There is a dryline to the west, so moving into Monday night, there's a chance that a few storms could make their way east into North Texas.

On Tuesday afternoon and evening, severe storm chances return, but there will be a strong cap in place, so there's a possibility storms won't make it into the region.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as there's a strong chance that DFW sees severe storms as an upper-level low moves across the plains. All forms of severe weather will be possible, including dangerous winds and hail, as this moves through.

By Thursday and Friday, North Texas will get a break from any showers and thunderstorms before the activity quickly ramps up Friday night into Saturday. A cold front is expected to move through, increasing storm chances to start the weekend. Expect a much cooler start on Sunday, with morning temperatures in the 40s.