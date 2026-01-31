Cold weather advisory in effect as wind chills hit single digits across North Texas

It's hard to believe just a week ago, North Texas was dealing with snow and sleet. Thankfully, no further wintry precipitation is in the forecast for the next 10 days. However, the cold is here to stay for the next 24 hours.

It is dangerously cold outside Saturday morning; lows are in the twenties and teens with winds gusting around 20 mph from the north. The wind makes it feel even colder, feeling more like single digits. Hence, a cold weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Bundle up! It will be cold all day long.

The high will be around freezing, which is 32 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine, and the wind will decrease by Saturday afternoon.

Another cold start is expected Sunday morning, but the warming trend begins in the afternoon when highs rebound near average.

Groundhog Day will be pleasant and above average. Will this mean that Punxsutawney Phil will predict a warmer Spring? We shall see...

Moisture will begin to increase for the first couple of days of the week. Once the next cold front moves through on Tuesday, those along and east of I-35 have the highest chance to see a shower or storm. Most of the West will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cool and seasonal, then temperatures climb into the weekend.