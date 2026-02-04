Cold front brings cooler temperatures ahead of big warm up in North Texas

Due to a cold front that moved through on Tuesday, temperatures on Wednesday morning are noticeably cooler in the 30s and 40s. Expect cooler temperatures on Wednesday afternoon, as well as highs struggling to escape the 50s.

There is a small chance for a few sprinkles across portions of North Texas, as a weak disturbance pushes south, but most will just see clouds.

DFW will remain partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon with some gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, temperatures turn cold, but this looks to be the last cold night for at least the next 7 to 10 days. Lows fall below freezing for some, including portions of DFW.

A ridge of high pressure starts to build on Thursday, and temperatures really start to warm. By Thursday afternoon, highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. By Friday, temperatures will climb into the 70s.

The 70s look to stick around into this weekend and well into next week. It will be perfect for any Super Bowl plans. This weekend will stay dry, but there are some signs that rain chances return by late Monday to Tuesday.