Triple-digit heat indices continue for North Texas as shower and storm chances increase

Tuesday is off to another steamy start for North Texas, with temperatures in the 70s to 80s. Expect highs to once again reach the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures as hot as 101 degrees.

By Tuesday afternoon, a backdoor cold front (one that moves in from the northeast) arrives, increasing our chances of isolated thunderstorms. Not everyone will see any storms, as rain chances are at 30%, but some of these storms may produce some gusty winds and small hail.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, North Texas looks mainly dry with only an isolated shower or storm possible on Wednesday. After that, chances of rain ramp up. Expect 30 to 50% chances for showers or storms from Thursday and into the weekend, as an upper-level system builds in from Baja California and continues to increase rain coverage.

By the middle of next week, models suggest North Texas will dry out, and the heat will return to the mid-90s.