Heat index expected to reach triple digits across North Texas to start June

Happy first day of June and meteorological summer. It will certainly feel like summer Monday, with highs in the mid-90s and feel-like temperatures at or above 100° into the afternoon.

Temperatures and feel-like temperatures stay steamy through Tuesday, then fall slightly by midweek. Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. It won't do much to ease temperatures, but it will bring some storm chances.

While there is no severe weather risk on Tuesday, an isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds that could warrant a warning or two.

Expect to see more isolated storm chances through Thursday, with more widespread rain chances returning toward the end of the workweek and into next weekend.