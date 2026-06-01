Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat index expected to reach triple digits across North Texas to start June

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Happy first day of June and meteorological summer. It will certainly feel like summer Monday, with highs in the mid-90s and feel-like temperatures at or above 100° into the afternoon.

weather-1.png

Temperatures and feel-like temperatures stay steamy through Tuesday, then fall slightly by midweek.  Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. It won't do much to ease temperatures, but it will bring some storm chances.

weather-2.png

While there is no severe weather risk on Tuesday, an isolated storm or two may produce gusty winds that could warrant a warning or two.  

weather-3.png

Expect to see more isolated storm chances through Thursday, with more widespread rain chances returning toward the end of the workweek and into next weekend.

weather-4.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue