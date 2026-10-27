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Rain chances return end of the week as temperatures remain in 70s, low 80s

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texans are waking up to mainly dry conditions Tuesday morning, with very isolated showers lingering across parts of the area. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout Tuesday, with above-average highs in the low 80s.

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The quiet weather continues into Wednesday and most of Thursday, ahead of rising rain chances Thursday night.

Friday and into early Saturday will be our wettest timeframe with rain moving into North Texas. 

Based on the latest data, much of the rain should push out by Halloween afternoon at the latest, so it does not look to be a washout, though this may still change, and a shower or two could linger into the evening.

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Looking ahead to the rest of "Halloweekend", DFW dries out on Sunday, but rain chances return on Monday as a front approaches North Texas. This will bring scattered showers and storms as the new workweek begins.

Behind the front, temperatures cool into the 70s, and lows fall into the lower 50s, making the first week of November noticeably cooler.

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