Before air travel meltdown, federal transportation officials received years of questions and warnings, records show

Government watchdogs have warned for years of the risk of technical failures involving decrepit air travel systems like the one that grounded all planes across the country on Friday, according to federal audits and past congressional testimony.

Audits flagged billions of dollars thrown at non-competitive contracts beset with delays, amid repeated technology breakdowns. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the fault that led to Friday's five-hour halt may trace back to one router that was supposed to be replaced in 2006.

"We're investigating that right now," Duffy said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan." "This goes back decades."

One company that has been in charge of the aging telecommunications infrastructure for the last quarter-century is L3Harris.

The Federal Aviation Administration has poured billions of dollars into the company's contracts since 2020. A 2024 audit by the Office of the Inspector General found that since awarding the original contract in 2002, the FAA made 10 extensions that were "improperly authorized" (as well as one that was proper), adding 57 months and $1.5 billion in spending.

The inspector general warned the FAA "may be repetitively using these noncompetitive extensions for convenience and administrative ease," adding that it "risks paying more than the Agency should and receiving less than the best-quality results."

People sit on the floor as they wait to try to retrieve luggage during delays and cancellations at LaGuardia Airport on November 13, 2026, in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

These concerns by government watchdogs can be traced back two decades. Just four years after Harris Corporation, now part of L3Harris, was awarded the contract in 2002 to modernize and operate the FAA's telecommunications infrastructure, an audit warned that the program was falling behind schedule. A follow-up report in 2008 identified continuing concerns about reliability problems that disrupted air traffic control operations.

A year later, in 2009, more than 800 flights were delayed after a telecommunications outage. The DOT IG investigated the incident and found that the FAA had failed to adequately oversee Harris Corporation and also had not developed sufficient safeguards for overseeing privately operated systems despite increasingly shifting more services to the private sector to reduce costs.

Despite these issues, the FAA awarded Harris another $291 million contract in 2012 to update its outdated air traffic control voice communications equipment. The project was ultimately terminated in 2018, after running into repeated delays and technical problems, with $160 million spent on the unsuccessful program.

Duffy acknowledged in a press conference following last week's outage that the government could not immediately move away from L3Harris, saying he was "stuck with L3Harris" until a new system could be built.

"Many of our contractors, many of our partners, they take our money and they provide really poor service to us," Duffy said, as he raised questions about whether the outage was caused by contractor error or faulty equipment.

Eric Soskin, transport inspector general under the Biden Administration, told CBS News that some of the FAA's equipment was now so old that one manufacturer of replacement parts had been out of business for over a decade.

"When you have systems as old as the ones that we have in place now, the knowledge of how those systems work… may even have been lost to retirements or memory," he said. "If only we had succeeded in getting a full rollout of next-gen technologies a decade ago, I bet whatever the cause was here wouldn't have happened."

But a September report from the Office of the Inspector General also warned that moving ahead with upgrades too quickly could also cause disruptions.

A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations at LaGuardia Airport on November 13, 2026, in New York City. Adam Gray / Getty Images

L3Harris did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment regarding the inspector general's criticisms, but said in a statement on Saturday that the company is working "in close coordination with the FAA" and has completed 70% of the switch from old copper lines to fiber cables for the Agency's communications.

"We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel," the statement said. "L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously."

Even as L3Harris faced scrutiny over its performance, the company spent millions seeking to influence federal policy, including efforts to secure additional funding for modernizing the infrastructure it has operated for more than two decades.

It has paid $23.9 million to lobbyists since 2020, including $2.51 million this year, according to Senate records. Disclosures show it lobbied Congress on FAA modernization funding every year. L3Harris has also lobbied the FAA directly.

Ballard Partners, which has had deep ties to the White House, has at times been among the lobbying firms it retained. Other firms employed lobbyists who previously worked on congressional appropriations committees that play a large role in decisions on FAA funding, the records show.

Last April, L3Harris penned a letter urging congressional leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to advance an air traffic control modernization proposal that initially called for $15 billion in federal spending.

Two of the lawmakers addressed in the letter had previously received campaign contributions from the company's political action committee, including Chairman Rep. Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, whose campaign received $10,000 during the 2021-2022 election cycle, and Democrat Rick Larsen, of Washington, whose campaign received $5,000 during the 2023-2024 cycle.

Four days after the letter was sent, Graves publicly unveiled the committee's proposal to provide billions in additional funding for air traffic control modernization. Congress ultimately approved $12.5 billion for FAA modernization as part of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including $4.75 billion for telecommunications upgrades.

Graves and Larsen did not respond to CBS News' requests for comment.

In testimony to the House Appropriations Committee this March, Deputy Inspector General Mitch Behm cited a repeated pattern across 50 audits of cost increases and schedule overruns, largely blaming a failure to nail down design decisions and a lack of a clear plan.

Other government watchdogs have also been calling out crumbling infrastructure around aviation communications.

In 2024, the Government Accountability Office found 51 of the FAA's 138 air traffic systems unsustainable, citing outdated functionality and missing spare parts, with 54 more potentially unsustainable.

The Transportation Department says it is putting its $12.5 billion to good use, including replacing handwritten paper systems with electronic ones at 25 control towers, upgrading five facilities from using floppy disks, and modernizing 469 tower radios, but says that the funds are narrowly allotted by Congress with little room to choose what it spends on.

Soskin told CBS News that Friday's outage "confirms the importance of pushing ahead with the technology upgrades," but added that "FAA and DOT need to supervise these projects carefully, and make sure they are getting highly capable systems that are reliable, and that are procured properly so that they're good value for taxpayers."

"The transfer needs to be handled carefully," the former inspector general said. "It may be that some disruptions like this are unavoidable, in which case FAA and other leaders need to do a good job of explaining to travelers why they happen, and why the end result is worth the trouble."