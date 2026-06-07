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Flash flooding threat continues as rounds of heavy rain move across North Texas Sunday; temperatures expected to climb

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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Happy Sunday!

On Saturday, the DFW Airport recorded 1.04 inches of rainfall, and heavy rain fell overnight. Grounds are already saturated, leading to flooding in low-lying areas across parts of North Texas.

More heavy rain is expected on Sunday, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. due to flooding concerns. Storms are also possible, especially those east of the I-35 corridor.

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Sunday will be cloudy with winds from the south gusting up to 25 mph. Expect temperatures to climb into the low 90s, with a heat index or feels-like value in the upper 90s by the afternoon. Drink plenty of water!

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On Monday, there will be a chance for additional storms in the afternoon. By the evening, conditions will be clear. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Next week, a high-pressure system will build, allowing for conditions to heat up and the sun to shine. Highs will climb into the mid and upper-90s by midweek. Heat index values will be around 100 degrees, and winds will be breezy from the south.

The next chance of rain will be Thursday or Friday, associated with a front; the timing and precipitation chance are still being ironed out. 

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