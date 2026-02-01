Veteran Dallas leaders vying District 30 seat as Jasmine Crockett runs for U.S. Senate

When Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas decided to run for U.S. Senate, it created an opening for the midterm election.

Dr. Frederick Haynes, III, the popular senior pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, is competing with Barbara Mallory Caraway, a former Dallas City Council Member and State Representative. Rodney LaBruce is also running in the Democratic primary on March 3.

Caraway, who previously ran for this congressional seat various times, told CBS News Texas that her prior service at Dallas City Hall and at the Texas Capitol is a difference maker.

"I bring legislative experience that neither he (Haynes) nor the other candidate has. My experience, dedication, my tenacity, and my sincere desire to serve the district. I bring a set of skills that neither one of those candidates have, and that's the ability to bring together people of different backgrounds, socioeconomic opportunities, as well as the opportunity to serve on a higher level," said Caraway.

Haynes told CBS News Texas he never intended to run for office before there was a strong recruitment effort by community members.

"I was not surprised, I was shocked. This is not something that was on my radar, my to-do list, on my bucket list, the last thing I ever wanted to do," said Haynes.

After prayer and consulting with U.S. Senator Rafael Warnock, D-Georgia, who is also a pastor, Haynes said he changed his mind.

"I feel called to this work. I want to thank those who believed in me, who saw something I did not see," he said.

Haynes is the pastor of Congresswoman Crockett. Haynes said she supports his campaign, but that she did not urge him to run.

While Haynes said he has never served in public office, his experiences still matter.

"One of the things I have heard so much recently is that those who are closest to the problems are the ones who are closest to the solutions, and I believe that with all my heart," Haynes said. "So all of these years, where I have been giving voice to fighting for those who are experiencing the problems up close and personal, be it our fight against the payday loan industry that has inundated and targeted certain communities that are unbanked, underbanked, as it were, underserved, again, closest to the problem. So, I was fighting for a solution."

When it comes to the two deadly shootings in Minneapolis by ICE and other federal officers, Haynes said he favors abolishing ICE.

"Without a question, ICE must be abolished. You cannot reform something that has developed such a pattern. There's a pattern of behavior from the agents. There's a pattern of recruitment that we are not really aware of. If we are serious about immigration reform, if we are serious about protecting our borders, it cannot be done in the way that it is done. You have Americans who are being killed while peacefully protesting, and then you have an administration that lies no matter what the cameras say. That has to be abolished," he said.

Caraway called ICE a vigilante organization.

"It is clear that what is happening is that American citizens are being murdered in the streets. People are afraid. They have masks on. People don't know who they are. Citizens don't know who they are. We really don't know if they're up to par to be trained, to go out, and to do the work that they have been tasked to do by the Trump administration. So, I'm saying vigilante because we don't know who they are. I know there is a push to abolish ICE. I am not there yet because I think that it needs to revert back to its original mission. I think with oversight that we will be able to accomplish that," she said.

The winner of the March 3 primary will face the Republican nominee in November.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack