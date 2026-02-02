Dallas family shares financial, emotional struggles after mother seeking asylum detained by ICE

A Dallas family is living under a cloud of uncertainty after a mother was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, her children are being cared for by their grandmother, a situation that's taking a heavy toll on the family financially and emotionally.

The past few months have been especially difficult for Norma and her grandsons, Mateo and Marlon. CBS News Texas was asked not to share their last names over fear of retribution.

"I feel so much sadness for her," Norma told CBS News Texas. "Since the moment that happened, I haven't had any peace in my life."

Losing a family member to ICE custody

Norma's daughter, Mayra Bonilla Garcia, was detained by ICE during a routine check-in in October.

Norma said her daughter was granted a work permit after fleeing Honduras in 2023 because of domestic violence. Bonilla Garcia was seeking asylum in the U.S.

According to federal data, she's now one of about 49,000 immigrants detained in Texas from January to October of 2025, leaving her family concerned about what the future holds.

"If she doesn't get out, what am I going to do with the kids? It's a big responsibility," Norma said. "They are sad. He (Mateo) has lost a lot of weight. He really doesn't eat anymore."

Norma said her grandsons are still struggling to understand where their mother is.

"She told me everything is OK and that she will get out soon," said Marlon.

Norma said that since Bonilla Garcia has been detained, she's been forced to clean out her daughter's apartment and notify her employer that she wouldn't be returning to work.

"ICE doesn't think about who is left behind"

"When they detain people, ICE doesn't think about who is left behind, who is going to suffer, or how they are going to survive," she said.

Bonilla Garcia's attorney, Jessica Peréz-Salazar, told CBS News Texas she was detained despite having a pending asylum case, a valid work permit, and no criminal record.

However, an ICE spokesperson said Bonilla Garcia entered the U.S. illegally "under the Biden administration's catastrophic 'catch and release' policies," adding that she does not have legal status to remain in the country.

Texas asylum-seekers' cases denied by immigration court

Recently, Bonilla Garcia appeared before an immigration judge to defend her case, but her asylum request was denied, and an order of removal was issued.

"If we don't file an appeal, she's going to be deported, normally 30 days later," said Peréz-Salazar.

Federal data shows that in Texas immigration courts, 86% of roughly 13,500 completed asylum cases were denied between January and September of last year.

So, what's next for Bonilla Garcia's sons?

"We have been recommended to our clients that they can set a power of attorney, giving authorization to a family member to make a decision about the minor child," Peréz-Salazar said.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Provost Luis Zayas, who specializes in social work and the psychology of immigrant communities, said the emotional and psychological toll on children in these situations can be severe. He said many children experience stress, anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues.

"If you love children and you know the importance of sound parenting and, you know, consistent, predictable environments, you know how important that is to a child's well-being. We have to think about that. When we disrupt that, we are disrupting a child's trajectory," Zayas said. "How can we focus on not just the person who's being deported, but the people around that person that depend on that person. We in this country talk so much about the importance of family and protecting the family, and strengthening the family. I think we would need to do something like that in the immigration enforcement system."

As for Bonilla Garcia's sons, they pray to one day be reunited with their mother.

"I miss the food she makes," Mateo said.

Norma said she'll continue caring for her grandsons for as long as it takes, holding onto hope for a brighter future for her family.

"I can't desert them," she said. "I have to fight and keep going with them."

Peréz-Salazar said while an immigrant can have legal authorization to work in the country, a work permit does not grant someone legal status. She said they are planning on filing an appeal to avoid deportation. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help support the boys financially and to help with legal fees.