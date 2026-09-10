Rain chances return, bringing possible storms to North Texas as front moves through area

There's no heat advisory in place for Thursday, and storm chances are returning to the forecast – a nice change.

A front will slowly approach North Texas by the afternoon. Rain chances rise to 30% in DFW and increase to 40% by Thursday night.

Temperatures reach the upper 90s but may still feel as hot as 104° at times. There is a chance DFW won't see storms until the evening, but the 56 consecutive days without rainfall record will be in jeopardy.

This front will also bring a low-end level 1/5 risk for severe storms to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with gusty winds being the main threat. The front retreats to the north, but chances of rain stick around into early Friday as the shortwave (small disturbance) pushes out of the area.

There is a chance that showers and storms may linger during the Friday morning commute, which may also impact outdoor 9/11 morning services. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking; however, later high-resolution models continue to favor this scenario.