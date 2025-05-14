Police seek driver in fatal street racing crash in Dallas

Authorities are seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac STS believed to have been involved in a fatal street racing crash over the weekend in Dallas.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Second Avenue, where the crash occurred during an apparent illegal race, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police Department

Investigators said the driver of the Cadillac, who fled the scene and remains unidentified, was involved in a collision that killed a motorist not participating in the race.

According to police, a pickup truck was traveling south when a northbound vehicle, racing another car, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the truck, killing its driver.

Dallas Police Department

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect vehicle. It is described as a black 2006 Cadillac STS with Texas license plate RWF-3633, a yellow pinstripe along its sides, and damage to the rear left quarter panel.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Detective Sammy Shaw at 214-608-7813 or sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov or Detective Gregory Valtadoros at gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov. The Vehicle Crimes Division can also be reached at 214-670-5817.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this or any other felony case. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 214-373-TIPS between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.