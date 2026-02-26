Plano makes formal pitch to attract Dallas Stars as arena talks intensify, Dallas council member says

The Dallas Stars are at the center of an escalating tug‑of‑war over their future home, after Dallas City Council Member Chad West revealed that Plano has formally pitched the NHL franchise on relocating to Collin County.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, West said Plano has delivered a letter of intent outlining its offer, even as the Stars continue negotiating with Dallas on a plan that could keep the team at American Airlines Center beyond its 2031 lease expiration.

"The Stars are the popular kid getting asked to the dance right now," West said. "Everybody in the region knows their contract is expiring in 2031, and they are interested in bringing the Stars to their city. Why wouldn't they be? They're a fantastic team. Stanley Cup champions. So bring it on. Healthy competition is a good thing.

"The City of Dallas is going to bring our best offer to the table. And, you know, the Stars have 'Dallas' in front of their name for a reason, and we owe it to them. We owe it to the fans to give them the best offer we can to keep them in the City of Dallas."

The Stars have not signed the Plano document, and the team declined to comment on the proposal.

"Thank you for reaching out," said Joe Calvillo, a spokesman for the Stars. "We're going to decline to comment on this matter."

Plano officials stay quiet on negotiations

Plano officials would not confirm whether a letter was sent, but said the city routinely attracts interest from major companies and does not publicly discuss economic development negotiations until they reach the council.

"Plano is known to be attractive to national and international corporations, and we are home to numerous iconic brands," the City of Plano said in a statement. "Due to the strong interest in Plano and competition within the region, we do not publicly comment on speculation or economic development projects until they are brought to Council for formal adoption."

Plano's economic‑development posture has drawn heightened attention in recent months as the city prepares to become the future home of AT&T's global headquarters, a relocation that will consolidate thousands of employees on a new corporate campus.

That move, combined with Plano's ongoing pursuit of major employers and marquee brands, has intensified regional competition for high‑profile projects - including the Stars' long‑term arena plans.

Dallas pushes to keep the team

West said Dallas remains in active talks with the franchise about staying at American Airlines Center, including discussions about converting the building into a hockey‑specific venue. He emphasized that the Stars are still negotiating with the city and have not committed to any outside proposal.

"I think that we, as the City of Dallas, need to take it very seriously that there is at least one city talking to the Stars," West said. "I highly believe there's probably others who are as well. I've heard Arlington -- haven't confirmed it -- but I've heard Arlington is very interested. I'm friends with the mayor out there. I know he would love to have more sports teams with 'Dallas' name in front of them in their city. But you know what? Bring on the competition."

The Stars' arena search is unfolding at the same time the Dallas Mavericks pursue plans for a new home of their own, signaling that the two longtime co‑tenants may eventually separate. The Mavericks are evaluating possible sites downtown and in North Dallas at the former Valley View Mall.

Both teams' leases at American Airlines Center run through 2031.