Plano makes surprise play to lure Dallas Stars with proposed Willow Bend arena site Plano has submitted a letter of intent proposing the Shops at Willow Bend as the future home of the Dallas Stars, according to Dallas City Council member Chad West. He says he’s taking the offer seriously but emphasizes it’s not a contract, only an opening bid. West says Dallas is actively negotiating with the team as its 2031 lease expiration approaches, and he expects multiple cities to make plays for the franchise. The Stars have not commented publicly on the Plano proposal.