Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts says the team is ready to face off the STL Blues

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Dallas Stars is opening the regular season Thursday night at American Airlines Center against the St. Louis Blues.

Team president and CEO Brad Alberts joined Brooke Katz and Keith Russell to discuss what's ahead.

The Stars are being favored by many to win the Stanley Cup after last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals. They also discussed high interest from fans, the new upgrades at the AAC and the team's role in helping DFW becoming the best sports area in the country. Alberts even gave a shutout to the Texas Rangers on the verge of their ALCS showdown with the Houston Astros, which starts this weekend.