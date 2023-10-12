Dallas Stars president on new season, high expectations The Dallas Stars opening the regular season Thursday night at American Airlines Center against St. Louis, and team president and CEO Brad Alberts joined Brooke Katz and Keith Russell to discuss what's ahead. The Stars are being favored by many to win the Stanley Cup after last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals. They also discussed high interest from fans, the new upgrades at the AAC, and the team's role in helping DFW becoming the best sports area in the country. Alberts even gives a shutout to the Texas Rangers on the verge of their ALCS showdown with the Houston Astros, which starts this weekend.