Dallas loses three franchise stars in one turbulent sports year

2025 has been a year of harsh goodbyes for Dallas sports fans, and the headline departures had one thing in common: no one thought they would be gone this soon.

In January, Luka Doncic, Micah Parsons, and Adolis García were considered cornerstone pieces for the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Rangers, respectively, for years to come.

By December, all three were playing elsewhere.

Mavericks' blockbuster trade unravels season

The first and most shocking move came in February, when the former Mavericks general manager traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Max Christie, Anthony Davis, and a 2029 first‑round pick. The months that followed were tumultuous.

Anthony Davis has spent more time in street clothes than on the court, superstar guard Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March, and Cooper Flagg unexpectedly fell to Dallas after the team secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. "Fire Nico" chants became a daily soundtrack at the American Airlines Center.

After a poor start this season, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont parted ways with Harrison in October. Meanwhile, Doncic has averaged 34.7 points per game with the Lakers.

Parsons' contract standoff turns explosive

Over in Frisco, the contract dispute between Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and team owner/GM Jerry Jones dominated the NFL offseason.

According to Jones, he and Parsons had a handshake agreement on an extension that would make the three‑time All‑Pro the highest‑paid non‑quarterback in the league. Progress stalled amid frustrations between Jones and Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta. By August, Parsons demanded a trade.

Just days before the Cowboys' season opener, Jones sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two future first‑round picks (2026 and 2027). Parsons later signed a four‑year, $188 million deal with Green Bay.

García's decline leads to exit

The final departure was rooted in performance. Rangers outfielder Adolis García, the hero of the team's 2023 World Series run, had seen a steady decline at the plate.

After slashing .224/.284/.400 in 2024 and .227/.271/.394 in 2025, the Rangers non‑tendered García in mid‑November, making him a free agent. On Dec. 16, he agreed to a one‑year, $10 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

A trio of losses fans won't forget

Three players once worshiped in Dallas now wear different uniforms. Departures are part of the cutthroat sports business, but this trio of goodbyes is likely to linger with fans for a long time.