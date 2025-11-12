Dallas rapper Yella Beezy allowed to leave home to go to recording studio, Dallas County court says

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, who faces a capital murder charge in the death of rapper Mo3, will be allowed to leave his home once a week to go to a recording studio, Dallas County court documents show.

The motion was granted on Oct. 31.

Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was restricted to his home when he was released on bond in March.

A judge previously denied Conway's request to leave home to attend his daughter's football games.

Yella Beezy charged with hiring hitman in rapper Mo3's murder

Conway has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of rapper Mo3, whose name was Melvin Noble.

Noble died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E. Mo3 was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody."

According to court documents, Conway allegedly had Kewon White carry out the murder for remuneration, or a cash payment, which he promised to provide. Following this agreement, White is said to have shot Noble with a firearm.

Conway was arrested by Dallas police on March 20 and booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond was initially listed at $2 million, but was reduced to $750,000.

His trial is set for Feb. 2, 2026.

Yella Beezy's past incidents

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyonce, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandoned endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.