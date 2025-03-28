Watch CBS News
Dallas rapper Yella Beezy posts bail, released after bond was reduced from $2 million

By Matthew Davisson

/ CBS Texas

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, has been released from the Dallas County Jail after posting bond that was reduced on Thursday to $750,000.

Beezy has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of rapper Mo3, whose name was Melvin Noble.

Noble died on Nov. 11, 2020, after being shot by a suspect who chased him on foot on I-35E. Mo3 was best known for his 2018 hit single "Errybody."

According to court documents, Conway allegedly had Kewon White carry out the murder for remuneration, or a cash payment, which he promised to provide. Following this agreement, White is said to have shot Noble with a firearm.

Conway, now 33 years old, was arrested by Dallas police on March 20 and booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond was listed at $2 million, but during a bond reduction hearing on Thursday, his bond was reduced to $750,000. 

Texas bail bond laws state that the defendant can pay 10% of that fee to a bail bond company and enter an agreement with that company, and the company will pay the remaining bail.

Yella Beezy's past incidents

In 2021, Conway, who previously opened for Jay-Z and Beyonce, was arrested in Collin County on three charges of sexual assault, abandoned endangered child and unlawful carrying a weapon. Those charges were later dismissed.

In 2018, Conway was shot multiple times inside a car on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville.

