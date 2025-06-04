City may seek more voter funding as cost of Dallas police training facility balloons

One year after voters approved millions in bond funding for a new Dallas police training facility, city leaders are now considering asking the public for additional funds as project costs rise sharply.

According to briefing documents presented to the Dallas City Council on Tuesday, the total estimated cost for the project has grown to $275 million, nearly double the $140 million approved by voters in May 2024.

Original plan raised concerns

CBS News Texas

Three months ago, council members directed city staff to revisit the original plan after concerns emerged about its scope and effectiveness. The initial proposal would have left new police recruits training at the outdated Red Bird facility, which many on the council viewed as inadequate.

During a March council meeting, Council Member Paul Ridley expressed frustration upon learning that the basic police academy would not be located at the new facility on the University of North Texas at Dallas campus.

"But let me confirm what I'm hearing," Ridley said. "The basic academy will not be on the UNT campus. We're going to retain the leased space, the substandard training academy, to continue to train recruits. Is that what I'm hearing?"

Space limitations prompt redesign

City staff confirmed that was the case at the time, citing space limitations at the UNT Dallas site, which could not accommodate a vehicle training course or firing range.

The revised plan now includes two separate facilities: a Dallas Police Department Law Enforcement Training Center at UNT Dallas and a City of Dallas Public Safety Training Complex. The UNT site would host classroom instruction and recruit training, while the second facility — still in the planning phase — would house the vehicle training course and firing range.

Funding shortfall remains significant

The city has secured $25 million from the Texas Legislature and about $21.5 million in private donations or pledges. However, with construction costs rising, the city faces a projected shortfall of approximately $124 million.

Council vote expected next week

The council is expected to vote next week on an agreement with UNT Dallas to move forward with the training center. Tuesday's meeting was limited to a closed-door executive session, and no public discussion had taken place as of late afternoon.