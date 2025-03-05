Officials question continued use of outdated Dallas police training facility

Many around the horseshoe were stunned during Wednesday's Dallas City Council briefing to learn that an outdated facility, which had been used to justify the need for change to voters, will continue to serve new police recruits.

"But let me confirm what I'm hearing," said Paul Ridley, representing Dallas City Council District 14. "The basic academy will not be on the UNT campus. We're going to retain the leased space, substandard training academy, to continue to train recruits. Is that what I'm hearing?"

The response from Israel Herrera, Dallas Police Department's deputy chief, was a subdued, "Yes, sir."

Other council members also stressed that such a plan was not in line with a video appeal widely shared in advance of last year's bond election. The video highlighted poor conditions at the current training facility and asked voters to approve bond funds for a planned $140 million state-of-the-art criminal justice campus. About half of those funds were expected to be raised from private sector donations.

"I love the criminal justice center... that's icing on the cake," said Kathy Stewart, Dallas City Council District 10. "But in my humble opinion, the core purpose of this training facility was for the new recruits."

During the council briefing, several explanations were provided by staff for continuing to use the currently leased training facility near Redbird. But several council members and Mayor Eric Johnson warned that the ultimate training facility plan must remain true to voter and stakeholder expectations.

"Because I do not want the city punished in the future in Austin or by its own voters, because we somehow failed to deliver on those promises," Johnson said.

The state has already committed $20 million to the project that will be built on the campus of UNT Dallas. However, council member Ridley mentioned that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, citing a lack of communication regarding proposed changes, has warned that a $5 million verbal state commitment could be in jeopardy.

"As of this morning, I had a direct conversation around what we want to achieve and that those conversations are going to also happen with the lieutenant governor," Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said. "I have not spoken with him directly. But we definitely are working to ensure that we are involving the entire state delegation, who's been behind this project."

Meanwhile, UNT Dallas campus leaders say they remain committed to the project and are excited about how the synergy could elevate police training throughout North Texas.

"It's not the icing on the cake. It's part of the batter," said Warren von Eschenbach, Ph.D., currently serving as UNT Dallas Interim President. "And we want a partner, not just a tenant on our college campus. But what it really provides is the integration of our faculty who are there working alongside the Dallas Police Department on not just the basic cadet training, but continuing education, leadership, development programs for in-service sworn officers."

University leaders say they will leave the details of who trains where to the City of Dallas while also looking out for the wellbeing of the entire student body — so, for example, there will be no outdoor firing range on campus.

"You know, there's a lot of moving parts, a lot of stakeholders," von Eschenbach said. "We get one shot to do this right. And we're all committed to doing it right."

The next council briefing on the project is expected on March 26.