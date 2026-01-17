Watch CBS News
Man wounded by Dallas officers after refusing commands to drop gun, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Dallas police shot and wounded a man Saturday evening after officers were called to a report of gunfire in a South Dallas neighborhood, authorities said.

Maj. Anthony Greer said officers were sent to the 1200 block of Presidio Avenue around 5:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man firing a weapon outside. When officers arrived, they found the man standing in the street with at least one gun.

Commands given before shots fired, police say

Greer said officers ordered him several times to drop the weapon. The man refused, and officers opened fire, hitting him at least once.

After the shooting, officers provided medical aid until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. No officers were hurt.

Greer said several officers responded and established a large crime scene. Detectives are still working to determine why the man was outside with a gun, and the investigation remains ongoing. More information is expected in the coming days.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information is provided.

