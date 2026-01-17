DPD: Man wounded after refusing to drop gun on Presidio Avenue Dallas police shot and wounded a man Saturday evening after officers responded to reports of gunfire on Presidio Avenue in East Oak Cliff. Investigators say the man was standing in the street firing a weapon when officers arrived. Police ordered him to drop the gun; they say he refused, and officers opened fire, hitting him at least once. Paramedics took him to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. His name has not been released. No officers were hurt.