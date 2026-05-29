Dallas police sergeant dies after injuries from Forney plane crash, authorities confirm

A Dallas sergeant has died weeks after he was injured in a plane accident, the Dallas Police Department announced Friday.

Sergeant Joshua Boykin was one of three off-duty Dallas police officers on a small plane that crashed en route to make an emergency landing in a field near Forney earlier this month. Sean Pease, the president of the Dallas Police Association, said Boykin had been paralyzed from the neck down.

"Sergeant Boykin faithfully served the people of Dallas with honor, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to public service," said the Dallas Police Department. "Throughout his career, he earned the respect of colleagues and the community through dedicated service and leadership."

Forney Police said officers were called to the area of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail shortly after midnight on May 16 for a single-engine aircraft crash. A photo of the scene taken by CBS News Texas shows the plane upside down on the ground.

A downed plane on its roof in Forney, Texas, taken May 16, 2026. CBS News Texas

A news release from the FAA said the plane involved was a Bellanca Downer 14-19-3.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details about what led up to the crash have been released at this time.