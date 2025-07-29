Police say "ongoing neighbor dispute" led shooting of suspect in Forney

A suspect was shot after a neighbor dispute turned violent in Forney, officials said.

According to the Forney Police Department, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at a home in the 900 block of Concord Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a shooting had occurred as a result of an ongoing neighbor dispute.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was intoxicated and approached his neighbor's home "in an agitated state," Forney PD said in a news release. Family members and bystanders tried to stop the suspect, whose name has not been released, from entering his neighbor's home, but the suspect forced himself inside through a glass door.

Once inside, police said the suspect physically assaulted the homeowner.

Investigators said the homeowner was armed with a handgun and shot the suspect twice during the assault, striking him in the stomach and chest.

The suspect was airlifted to a hospital and will be transported to jail once he's released, Forney PD said. He faces a charge of burglary of habitation, a first-degree felony.

Police said the homeowner suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.