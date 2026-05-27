Dallas PD hosts massive hiring event during World Cup in push for new recruits

It's promoted as one of the Dallas Police Department's most ambitious recruiting efforts ever: applicants interested in becoming sworn officers are invited to three days of interviews and testing with the hope that it will attract World Cup visitors as well.

Dallas's biggest honky tonk will soon host what Dallas police are calling the department's biggest hiring event ever.

"Gilleys is a Honky Tonk staple of Dallas, Texas," said Jordan Colunga, a deputy chief overseeing the 3-day event from June 10 through 12.

It's scheduled during a time when World Cup fans, coming to DFW to watch their favorite teams score goals, could also help DPD reach its goal of hiring 750 new officers over the next 2 years.

"We want that broad net to get people's eyes on us," Colunga said. "We need to hire officers. We are hiring and that's our motto, the three words: 'we are hiring,' and it's going to be a huge event."

So far, 31 people have registered for the event, but it's prepared to accommodate as many as 600.

It will offer not only interviews with prospective recruits, but also on-site physical testing, background checks, and polygraphs, so those who make it through could be in an academy class as early as mid-summer.

"Our main thing with what we want out of a police officer and recruit is somebody with a high motor that wants to come here and serve the community," said Colunga.

There will be demonstrations of DPD's SWAT equipment, drone technology and the helicopter unit to show off what a law enforcement career can offer.

Colunga admits that it hasn't been easy in recent years to attract recruits.

"His career is a roller coaster right now. We're seeing it in the bright light, and the Dallas Police Department, we've done very well being transparent with the community, working with the community, trying to get to the level where we developed trust."

A change to DPD's job requirements now allows for 36 consecutive months of employment to replace a college degree.

It could open the door for more applicants who are in town for World Cup matches and decide to kick around the idea of a new career while they are here.