Small plane down after emergency landing in North Texas field, police say

A small plane made an emergency landing overnight in a field, according to the Forney Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the area of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail shortly after midnight for a single-engine aircraft crash. A photo of the scene taken by CBS News Texas shows the plane upside down on the ground.

A downed plane on its roof in Forney, Texas, taken May 16, 2026. CBS News Texas

Forney Police said three people were inside the aircraft. Two were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the third person was treated and released at the scene.

The department said it was working with the FAA and Texas DPS at the scene.

A news release from the FAA said the plane involved was a Bellanca Downer 14-19-3.

The investigation is ongoing.

Further details about what lead up to the crash were not immediately available.

Forney is located about 21 miles east of Dallas.