Dallas police seize nearly 400 pounds of marijuana from storage facility and arrest a man

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
A man is in jail after Dallas police seized almost 400 pounds of marijuana from a storage facility earlier this month.

The Dallas Police Department said a tip was sent in about a shipment of marijuana being ready for transport to Dallas. Detectives were able to locate the storage facility where the marijuana was stored and obtained a search warrant.

On Aug. 6, officers executed the warrant at the storage facility in the 4300 block of Communications Drive. There, detectives seized about 398 pounds of marijuana. 

Zhenqi Lin, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds, a second-degree felony.

"Anytime we get drugs off the street, it's a success – and almost 400 pounds of marijuana taken off the street represents a significant success," said Major Yancey Nelson, commander of the Special Investigations Division.  

As of Aug. 14, Li remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

