Dallas police release images, seek help identifying suspect in Monday morning sexual assault

Dallas police have released images of a suspect believed to be involved in a sexual assault early Monday morning. They are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The incident occurred at about 6:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue. According to authorities, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at that location before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He has a slender build and medium-length dark hair, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be directed to Detective John Eubanks of the Sex Assaults Unit at (214) 671-3914. Additionally, information can be sent via email to John.Eubanks@dallaspolice.gov.