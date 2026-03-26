2 Dallas children found safe, Amber Alert canceled, officials say

The Amber Alert issued for two Dallas children, last seen on Thursday afternoon, has been canceled after the children were found safe, Dallas police said.

The history of the Amber Alert

The first Amber Alert was issued on Jan. 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington was found four days later in a creek.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System. Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when there's a child missing so they could help in the search. She requested that it be named after Amber Hagerman, and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.