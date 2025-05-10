Dallas police searching for critical missing 71-year-old man

The Dallas Police Department needs your help locating a critical missing 71-year-old man on Saturday.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, May 9, Sergio Martinez was last seen in the 3300 block of West Clarendon Drive.

Martinez stands at approximately 5'6" and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Martinez was last wearing a black T-shirt that said "father", dark blue jeans, and a green and red baseball cap that said "Mexico" on it.

If you see Martinez, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 065922-2025.