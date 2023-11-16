Dallas police officer shot while serving capital murder warrant

Dallas police officer expected to be OK after shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Dallas police task force officer was shot while serving a warrant, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

It happened Nov. 16 at about 6 a.m. when police were serving a capital murder arrest warrant at an apartment complex in the 9900 block of Adleta Blvd.

#BREAKING: On scene of a Dallas police involved shooting. @DallasPD tells @CBSNewsTexas a task force officer was shot while serving a warrant.



It happened around 6 a.m. when they were serving a capital murder warrant in the 9900 block of Adleta Blvd. pic.twitter.com/r9YMFOwUi2 — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) November 16, 2023

While executing the warrant, the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Officers identified themselves, knocked on the door and were immediately met with gunfire, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. An officer was shot and police returned fire, shooting the suspect.

The officer was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police say. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Garcia says "he's going to be OK, and [is] in great spirits."

Garcia said more information will be available on Monday.