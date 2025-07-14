Dallas police officer turned himself in for theft, department says

A Dallas police officer turned himself in to authorities late last week for a theft warrant, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

DPD said Senior Corporal Le Chau was wanted for a charge of theft $30,000 - $150,000, a third-degree felony. He was taken into custody after turning himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 10.

Details of the crime have not been released.

Chau has been with DPD since May 2013 and is assigned to the Basic Academy, officials said in a news release.

Chau has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, DPD said.