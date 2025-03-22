Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect wanted in connection with January 2025 Dallas murder already in custody on unrelated charge, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A suspect wanted in connection with a January murder has been charged in the case, and Dallas Police said, he was already in jail.

Jorge Alberto Flores, 26, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 68-year-old Jack Tomlin.

What happened in January?

On Jan. 30, Dallas police officers responded to a health and welfare check at a home in the 600 block of Tenna Loma Court.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and made entry, they found Tomlin dead.

DPD didn't release the cause of Tomlin's death and said the investigation is ongoing.

On March 21, DPD said Flores was already in the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated charge. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.