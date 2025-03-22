Suspect wanted in connection with January 2025 Dallas murder already in custody on unrelated charge, police say

A suspect wanted in connection with a January murder has been charged in the case, and Dallas Police said, he was already in jail.

Jorge Alberto Flores, 26, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 68-year-old Jack Tomlin.

What happened in January?

On Jan. 30, Dallas police officers responded to a health and welfare check at a home in the 600 block of Tenna Loma Court.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and made entry, they found Tomlin dead.

DPD didn't release the cause of Tomlin's death and said the investigation is ongoing.

On March 21, DPD said Flores was already in the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated charge.